Khloe Kardashian Praises Kanye West's New Album That Contains Tristan Thompson Lyric

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Khloe Kardashian is a fan of Kanye West's new album, which contains a track that references Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

On Friday, Kanye released his new album, ye. It contains the track "All Mine," which includes the lyrics, "All these thots on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single / If you don't ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon' leave you." Last month, just before Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's first child together, daughter True Thompson, Tristan came under fire after photos and videos of him with other women were posted online.

Also on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Snapchat feed a selfie video showing her talking about workout motivation, with Taylor Swift's song "Delicate" playing in the background, stirring speculation she may have been throwing shade at Kanye. He and Swift have feuded on and off since he interrupted her 2009 MTV Music Awards speech.

But on Saturday morning, Khloe praised Kanye's album, tweeting, "Ye," with three fire emojis. 

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson

Getty Images

Khloe has remained at her and Tristan's Cleveland home for the past few months.

"Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time," a source told E! News last week.

"The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him," another insider said last month. "They don't trust him and feel he won't change."

Earlier this month, Khloe's sister and Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian was asked on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan if there is any part of her that roots for the couple.

"I'm always rooting for her," she said. "I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families."

Khloe's family visited her and True in Cleveland after she gave birth. Her mother Kris Jenner told E! News on Thursday that she FaceTimes with Khloe every day and that she will "be home" in Los Angeles soon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kanye West , Tristan Thompson , Kardashian News , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Roseanne Barr, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Roseanne Barr Plans Move to Israel Before The Conners Premieres

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Spark Breakup Rumors On Instagram

Britney Spears, O2 Arena, London, Instagram

Britney Spears Booed After Mixing Up Two Cities in England

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Denies Rumors That She's Kiki From Drake's "In My Feelings"

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Shares How She Is Coping After Dennis Shields' Death

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Lala Kent Had a Very Vanderpump-Filled Engagement Celebration in Las Vegas

Nicki Minaj, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Nicki Minaj Flawlessly Dealt With a Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Concert

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.