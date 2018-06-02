Khloe Kardashian Praises Kanye West's New Album That Contains Tristan Thompson Lyric

Khloe Kardashian is a fan of Kanye West's new album, which contains a track that alludes to Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

On Friday, Kanye released his new album, ye. It contains the track "All Mine," which includes the lyrics, "All these thots on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single / If you don't ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon' leave you." Last month, just before Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's first child together, daughter True Thompson, Tristan came under fire after photos and videos of him with other women were posted online.

Also on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Snapchat feed a selfie video showing her talking about workout motivation, with Taylor Swift's song "Delicate" playing in the background, stirring speculation she may have been throwing shade at Kanye. He and Swift have feuded on and off since he interrupted her 2009 MTV Music Awards speech.

But on Saturday morning, Khloe praised Kanye's album, tweeting, "Ye," with three fire emojis.