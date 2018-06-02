Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Breaks Silence After He and Ariana Grande Confirm They're Dating

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 9:27 AM
Fresh off a breakup from SNL's Pete Davidson, Cazzie David returned to social media on Friday after a two-week hiatus, during it was revealed that her ex is dating Ariana Grande.
And many followers, including Amy Schumer and Lorde, found her post pretty, pretty good.
Cazzie, an actress and the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, posted a photo of herself on a jeep in the wilderness, writing, "Been in Africa, what'd I miss ??" Fans rushed to express their support for her about the breakup and many took her caption to be a subtle dig about it.
"I bless the shades down in Africa," wrote one fan. "Yes girl."
"You're Amal," Schumer wrote, referring to Amal Clooney.
Lorde wrote, "You're so hot omg."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pete confirmed in mid-May that he and Cazzie had broken up after two years of dating.
The following week, E! News learned he was dating Ariana. Earlier this week, they were spotted together at the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where he performed a standup set, and he also made their relationship Instagram official.
