Harvey Weinstein Faces New Rape Allegation in Class Action Lawsuit

Three women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment in a new class action lawsuit filed against the disgraced producer on Friday, two days after he was indicted for alleged rape in a separate case.

The court papers were also submitted months after about 70 women, including famous actresses, publicly accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct. Weinstein had last year denied taking part in nonconsensual sex and his lawyer has said the producer plans to plead not guilty to the rape and other sex crime charges brought against him by two other women, who have not been identified. Weinstein and his legal team have not commented on the new lawsuit.

The court papers state that one of the alleged victims, Melissa Thompson, met Weinstein in 2011, when she worked as a consultant for a technology startup. The papers claim he touched her inappropriately at his office while she was pitching him a software program for his company.

The papers say Thompson and Weinstein later met at a hotel restaurant, where she hoped to "secure the deal" for her company. The papers state that they ended up in his hotel suite, after she initially thought he was leading her to a public screening room.

According to the lawsuit, he allegedly began giving her a massage, after which she went to the bathroom. It states that when she exited, she saw that he had undressed to be naked from the waist down and that he allegedly told her to join him in the shower. According to the lawsuit, Weinstein then allegedly "held Thompson down and raped her," then again asked her to take a shower with him. The papers say that before she left, he allegedly began talking to her about contracts with her company "and for roles he had in mind for her," and told her he would set up a meeting with his colleagues.

The lawsuit states Thompson sent "video evidence of Weinstein's assault of her to a lawyer. The Blast posted on Friday what it says is a video screenshot of Weinstein touching Thompson's arm inside the room.