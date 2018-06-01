Everything We Know About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Relationship

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue to fuel relationship rumors.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced stating that the "Jealous" singer and the Quantico actress are dating. The duo has been spending a lot of time together as of late, enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, May 25, Jonas and Chopra were spotted attending the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The following day, the duo attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together. Videos posted to social media show the rumored couple walking to their seats at the sporting event.