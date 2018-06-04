Florida Georgia Line Announces Las Vegas Residency Dates

Viva Las Vegas! Florida Georgia Line is bringing their musical talents to Sin City.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the country music duo will headline their very own residency later this year. For five nights only, on December 1, 5, 7, 8 and 11, fans can sing along to FGL hits like "Cruise," "Meant to Be" and "Get Your Shine On" inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed," singer Tyler Hubbard tells us. "It's Vegas, baby! We can't believe it!"

Brian Kelley agrees, saying, "We keep reaching our wildest dreams! Last year I got to direct my first video here and the city's energy is just out of this world. We're all in for this one!"