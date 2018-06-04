EXCLUSIVE!

Florida Georgia Line Announces Las Vegas Residency Dates

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Florida Georgia Line

Ryan Smith

Viva Las Vegas! Florida Georgia Line is bringing their musical talents to Sin City. 

E! News can exclusively reveal that the country music duo will headline their very own residency later this year. For five nights only, on December 1, 5, 7, 8 and 11, fans can sing along to FGL hits like "Cruise," "Meant to Be" and "Get Your Shine On" inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. 

"From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed," singer Tyler Hubbard tells us. "It's Vegas, baby! We can't believe it!"

Brian Kelley agrees, saying, "We keep reaching our wildest dreams! Last year I got to direct my first video here and the city's energy is just out of this world. We're all in for this one!"

Photos

Party Pics: Las Vegas

The excitement doesn't end there, though. Opening for Florida Georgia Line is none other than breakout country music star Mason Ramsey, otherwise known as the viral "Yodeling Kid." 

So what are you waiting for? Tickets go on sale this Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PST! Get tickets and more information about Florida Georgia Line's exclusive residency here.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Concerts , Las Vegas , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Kanye West Apologizes to Drake Amid Their Feud

Sugarland, Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, 2018 CMT Music Awards

2018 PCAs: See the Musical Groups and Collaborations Nominees, Including Migos, Sugarland & More!

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Check out the 2018 PCAs Female Music Artist Nominees, Including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!

Tracee Ellis Ross, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Tracee Ellis Ross Returning to Host 2018 American Music Awards

Beyonce's Birthday: Celebrating Her Best Year Yet!

Reik Talks "Amigos Con Derechos" Collab With Maluma

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.