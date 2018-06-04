Check Out the Star-Studded Lineup of 2018 CMT Music Awards Presenters

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Backstreet Boys

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The countdown to the 2018 CMT Music Awards is officially on! 

Only two days remain until the biggest names in country music gather inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. to recognize the most unforgettable music videos and television performances from the past year. 

The roster of presenters is seriously major with The Backstreet BoysThis Is Us star Chrissy MetzHoda Kotband Rascal Flatts slated to take the stage come Wednesday evening. Other presenters include radio host Bobby Bones, TV personality Cody Alan, NHRA racer Courtney Force, actor Garrett Hedlund, comedian Joel McHale, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, actress Kaitlin Doubleday, TV personality Katie Cook, singer Lauren Alaina, singer Leon Bridges, actress Lennon Stella, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, singer Luke Combs, actress Maisy Stella, hockey pro P.K. Subban and singer RaeLynn.

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

And if that's not enough to get you pumped for the CMT extravaganza, this small sampling of performers definitely will. Blake Shelton, Carrie UnderwoodJason AldeanLuke BryanKelly ClarksonFlorida Georgia Line and so many more will rock out onstage. 

Fans have until the end of the day today to vote for their favorite artists via CMT.com for categories including "Video of the Year," "Male Video of the Year," "Female Video of the Year," "Duo Video of the Year," "Group Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Video of the Year," "Collaborative Video of the Year" and "CMT Performance of the Year."

Check out the complete list of nominations here

The 2018 CMT Music Awards broadcasts live on the CMT network Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 CMT Music Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
2018 Emmys, Michael Che, Colin Jost

2018 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 4 Film Set Must-Haves

Neve Campbell Opens Up on Motherhood & Acting

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett Debuts Music Video for "Life Changes" But Is It His Best Music Video to Date?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her New Single "WIG"

Pop Divas Poll, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which Singer in the Sweet 16 Should Be No. 1

Ciara & More Celebs Do Drake's "In My Feelings" Challenge

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.