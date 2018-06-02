Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Gush About Their New Music and Upcoming E! Show: "I Really Love Being Loved by You"

EXCLUSIVE!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are ready to share their love story with the world!

As you surely know, the love birds are slated to join the E! family in the near future thanks to a new docu-series. And while specifics regarding the show are currently under wraps, Ashlee and Evan have no qualms with teasing deets about the series!

"I think there is so much vulnerability that we give to you guys," Simpson happily notes to E! News at the launch of their Jagger Snow line for Zadig & Voltaire. "You don't really know about us. Get to know us!"

"We have something to share," Ross concurs. "Right now, there's not a lot of young people talking about love."

In fact, the duo hope their documented journey will be a "positive" example for other young people out there.

"There's not always perfection all the time," Evan continues. "But the truth of it is, it's all built out of love."

As for what's to come? Evan hints fans will see new music unfold on the upcoming show.

"Creating our music. Creating ideas together," Diana Ross' son shares. "Building things as a family, it's something that I feel is special."

"It's nice being able to work with your family," Evan explains. "I get to see my baby, my wife. I get to go to bed with them. It's amazing!"

Love ballads appear to be among the mix, as Ross mentions that their music is "like conversations of love."

"I really love being loved by you," Ashlee gushes through sweet giggles.

Hear all about Ashlee and Evan's creative endeavors in the clip above!

Don't miss Ashlee and Evan's upcoming E! show premiering later this year!

