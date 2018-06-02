Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Gush About Their New Music and Upcoming E! Show: "I Really Love Being Loved by You"

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are ready to share their love story with the world!

As you surely know, the love birds are slated to join the E! family in the near future thanks to a new docu-series. And while specifics regarding the show are currently under wraps, Ashlee and Evan have no qualms with teasing deets about the series!

"I think there is so much vulnerability that we give to you guys," Simpson happily notes to E! News at the launch of their Jagger Snow line for Zadig & Voltaire. "You don't really know about us. Get to know us!"