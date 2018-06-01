Watch Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing About Their Matching Goatees

Two goats in a boat!

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda have matching goatees and they want you to know all about it! The duo star in "Goatee Summer," a hilarious video posted to the late night host's Instagram on Friday.

The video starts off with Fallon shaving and then admiring his goatee in a mirror. "That's a pretty decent goat," he says at the beginning of the video. "Wish I had someone to share it with."

We then see Fallon out on the water as he sings, "I'm one goat on a boat. Goin' for a summer float. I wish I had another goat."