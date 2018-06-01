Watch Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing About Their Matching Goatees

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 3:30 PM

Two goats in a boat!

Jimmy Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda have matching goatees and they want you to know all about it! The duo star in "Goatee Summer," a hilarious video posted to the late night host's Instagram on Friday.

The video starts off with Fallon shaving and then admiring his goatee in a mirror. "That's a pretty decent goat," he says at the beginning of the video. "Wish I had someone to share it with."

We then see Fallon out on the water as he sings, "I'm one goat on a boat. Goin' for a summer float. I wish I had another goat."

Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform "No Tears Left to Cry" With Nintendo Labo Instruments

Miranda then appears behind Fallon as they sing together, "Two goats in a boat."

"We're just two goats in a boat, two goats in a boat," they continue. "Goats down to our throats. Two goats in a boat. Under the bridge hitting notes. Two goats in a boat."

The duo then sing about everything that they're doing in their boat, from thinking about their senior quotes to listening to Hall & Oates...there's even choreography!

Take a look at the video above and get ready to LOL!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

