Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross' Daughter Jagger May Follow in Grandma Diana Ross' Musical Footsteps: "She's a Star!"

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 2:59 PM

Showbiz runs in Jagger Ross' blood!

So it's no wonder proud parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are already envisioning a career in music for their toddler. While both Simpson and Ross are accomplished musical artists, it's living legend Diana Ross whom little Jagger takes after most!

"She's a little star already though," Ross gushes to E! News exclusively at the launch of their unisex Jagger Snow clothing line for Zadig & Voltaire. "It's crazy. She's a star."

"She's into her Ami [Diana Ross]," Simpson adds. "She wants the sparkles and the microphone!"

Although the young miss Jagger is currently obsessed with all things "tutus, princesses and ballet," the happy twosome are pretty confident that Jagger will pursue a music career.

"100%. 1000%," Evan notes. "I don't know if we have a choice in the matter."

With a grandmother like Diana Ross, how could Jagger not have a passion for the arts? Still, Ashlee isn't rushing to have her daughter sign a music contract anytime soon.

"Honestly who knows," Ashlee comments while laughing.

See Ashlee and Evan gush all about their budding superstar in the clip above!

Don't miss Ashlee and Evan's upcoming E! show premiering later this year!

