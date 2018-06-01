Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross' Daughter Jagger May Follow in Grandma Diana Ross' Musical Footsteps: "She's a Star!"

Showbiz runs in Jagger Ross' blood!

So it's no wonder proud parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are already envisioning a career in music for their toddler. While both Simpson and Ross are accomplished musical artists, it's living legend Diana Ross whom little Jagger takes after most!

"She's a little star already though," Ross gushes to E! News exclusively at the launch of their unisex Jagger Snow clothing line for Zadig & Voltaire. "It's crazy. She's a star."

"She's into her Ami [Diana Ross]," Simpson adds. "She wants the sparkles and the microphone!"

Although the young miss Jagger is currently obsessed with all things "tutus, princesses and ballet," the happy twosome are pretty confident that Jagger will pursue a music career.