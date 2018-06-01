Descendants 3 First Look: See Carlos, Evie, Jay and Mal's Makeovers

Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who's the baddest of them all?

The answer, of course, is the VKs. Disney Channel just gave fans their first look at Descendants 3, premiering in the summer of 2019. The promotional picture features Cameron Boyce as Carlos (son of Cruella de Vil), Sofia Carson as Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen), Dove Cameron as Mal (daughter of Maleficent) and Booboo Stewart as Jay (son of Jafar) in colorful new costumes. Kara Saun, of Project Runway fame, created the looks for the fearsome foursome. Kenny Ortega is back in the director's chair, after helming the first two films in 2015 and 2017.

The movie will feature Anna Cathcart as Dizzy (daughter of as Drizella), Thomas Doherty as Harry (son of Captain Hook), China Anne McClain as Uma (daughter of Ursula) and Dylan Playfair as Gil (son of Gaston) as VKs, while Brenna D'Amico as Jane (daughter of the Fairy Godmother), Dianne Doan as Lonnie (daughter of Mulan), Zachary Gibson as Doug (son of Dopey), Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad (son of Cinderella and as Prince Charming), Mitchell Hope as King Ben (son of Beast and Belle) and Sarah Jeffery as Audrey (daughter of Prince Phillip and Princess Aurora) are back as Auradon Prep students. Adult cast members include Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle, Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother and Dan Payne as Beast.