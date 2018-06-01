How Hollywood Men Do Divorce: Inside Brad Pitt, Chris Pratt and Justin Theroux's Lives Post-Split

Chris Pratt When he's not promoting some of the biggest movies of the year, Chris Pratt has been enjoying the farm life after his split with Anna Faris.

It's been almost a year since the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor and the Mom star announced their separation after eight years of marriage. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," Pratt shared on Facebook in August. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

His statement continued, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Since that time, Pratt has been on a number of promotional tours for his films. But when he's had time off, Pratt has been on the farm with his and Faris' son, Jack.

"Divorce sucks," Pratt said in Entertainment Weekly's Summer Movie Preview issue, released in April. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."