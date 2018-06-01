Lady Gaga's New York City Fashion Marathon Is Her Best Yet: See All 17 Looks!

Walk, walk fashion baby! Lady Gaga is back to doing what she does best.

Four months after the pop star cancelled the remaining dates of her Joanne World Tour due to "severe pain" caused by chronic health issues, Gaga made a triumphant return to the streets of New York City this week with a seemingly endless parade of high-fashion looks.

In just seven days, the 6-time Grammy winner rocked a whopping 17 different ensembles, which served everything from old Hollywood sophistication to rocker chick realness. The ultimate sign that Gaga is up to something? Her signature 10-inch Pleaser Beyond 1020 heels, an iconic staple of the performer's wardrobe for years.