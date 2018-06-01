Lady Gaga's New York City Fashion Marathon Is Her Best Yet: See All 17 Looks!

ZapatA/MEGA
Walk, walk fashion baby! Lady Gaga is back to doing what she does best.
Four months after the pop star cancelled the remaining dates of her Joanne World Tour due to "severe pain" caused by chronic health issues, Gaga made a triumphant return to the streets of New York City this week with a seemingly endless parade of high-fashion looks.
In just seven days, the 6-time Grammy winner rocked a whopping 17 different ensembles, which served everything from old Hollywood sophistication to rocker chick realness. The ultimate sign that Gaga is up to something? Her signature 10-inch Pleaser Beyond 1020 heels, an iconic staple of the performer's wardrobe for years.
Lady Gaga's style is always a reflection of her art, and her Little Monsters are convinced that their fearless leader is cooking up a potential followup to her fifth studio album, Joanne.
The "Million Reasons" songstress has yet to confirm anything herself, but at least we'll have her Big Apple fashion marathon to hold us over until she does! Check out all of Gaga's latest ensembles below:
Gotham/GC Images
May 31, 2018
Rain won't get her down! Lady Gaga is a whimsical dream in a sheer lace blouse and wide-leg trousers.
Gotham/GC Images
May 31, 2018
She's still got a bit of Joanne left in her!
MEGA
May 30, 2018
Couture queen! The pop star takes a classic tuxedo shirt to new heights with this yellow Viktor & Rolf design from their Spring 2018 collection.
Gotham/GC Images
May 30, 2018
Lady Gaga sports a bold Zimmerman dress and cap.
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
May 29, 2018
One word: Damn! The 32-year-old holds boyfriend Christian Carino's hand in a red leather dress by Giuseppe di Morabito.
BACKGRID
May 29, 2018
Gaga's Dolce & Gabbana lace dress, headscarf and sunnies is screaming movie star.
Gotham/GC Images
May 28, 2018
Is this the Matrix? The fashion maven switches things up in YCH and Les Specs.
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
May 28, 2018
Woman on a mission! Gaga hits the streets in a Mola Walker pantsuit and a Fendi cross body bag.
Gotham/GC Images
May 27, 2018
Rawr! The New York City native makes animal print cool again in a Gareth Pugh design.
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com
May 27, 2018
A new era, indeed. The "Bad Romance" hitmaker looks divine in a Fendi ensemble and Mark Cross bag.
Gotham/GC Images
May 26, 2018
There's something so effortless and youthful about Gaga's Giambattista Valli blouse paired with a Chanel skirt, glittery Rochas boots and another Delvaux purse.
Gotham/GC Images
May 26, 2018
Gaga steps out from another decade in a houndstooth print dress by Ralph & Russo.
Gotham/GC Images
May 25, 2018
On the move! Gaga's Chanel LBD and Delvaux bag is the perfect outfit for a midday outing.
BACKGRID
May 25, 2018
A massive vase of pink peonies brightens up her black and white Azzedine Alaïa frock and Delvaux handbag.
Gotham/GC Images
May 24, 2018
Gaga is giving us serious Carrie Bradshaw vibes in this stunning vintage dress by Valentino.
ZapatA/MEGA
May 24, 2018
The performer is a vision in this bright red tulle number by Christian Siriano.
Gotham/GC Images
May 24, 2018
Vintage vixen! The stunning A-lister wears Calvin Luo and a Commes des Garçon clutch in NYC.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!