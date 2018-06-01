Chris Pine May Be the Best Dressed Man in Hollywood Right Now

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 12:18 PM

Chris Pine

Chris Pine's style is on another level.

No matter where he is spotted—at the airport, walking down the street, on the red carpet—it's clear that the A Wrinkle in Time star makes very conscious decisions about his look. Even with help from stylists and sister duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, he has a fun-loving perspective and an eye that can transform overalls into a gentleman's wardrobe must-have. 

Colorful suiting, "broveralls" (yes, it's a thing), experimental tailoring, sock-less footwear—the LA native is the inspiration every guys needs. Even if recreating his wardrobe seems out of reach (or your budget), scrolling through his recent looks may help you rethink menswear and inspire small tweaks to everyday looks that will standout.

Check out our favorite recent looks below!

Chris Pine

Vacation Vibes

Man or woman, this comfortable and cool look is airport style goals.

Chris Pine

Bros in Broveralls

Between the pinstripe overalls, straw hat and bright red Vans, it's hard to miss this airport outfit.

Chris Pine

Keeping It Casual

The 37-year-old style star even looks good when he's just hanging out with the bros.

Chris Pine

Utilitarian Inspiration

This actor is making us rethink workwear with caramel-toned overalls, high-rise sneakers and navy blue hat.

Chris Pine

Dapper Pine

The Wonder Woman actor is suited for success in this tan look.

Chris Pine

Prints and Pants

White jeans, graphic button-down shirt and Chelsea boots—the LA native takes inspiration from a few different places to create a standout look on the red carpet.

Chris Pine

Ombre Fits

The actor incorporates three hues of maroon hues into one ensemble, going from light to dark.

