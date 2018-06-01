Ariana Grande Writes a Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community for Pride Month

In honor of Pride Month, Ariana Grande is expressing her love and thanks to the LGBTQ community for supporting her on her journey to stardom.

In her "love letter," part of a series presented by Billboard, Ariana begins by writing about growing up with a gay brother, Frankie Grande.

"There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes. I grew up with a gay brother whose every move I would emulate. I idolized him. Everything Frankie did, I would do," she writes. "I can't remember a difference between Frankie before he came out and Frankie after he came out. He's always just been Frankie."

"Sexuality and gender were never topics my family and I were afraid to discuss," she continues. "When Frankie came out, my surprisingly unfazed (for his age) grandfather said, 'Congrats! Can we go to dinner now? I'm f--kin' hungry.'"

Ariana has been supportive of the LGBTQ community for many years, even sharing that she went to gay bars growing up!