Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Will Be "Home Soon" in L.A. With Baby True Thompson: "It's a Dream Come True"

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 10:53 AM
Khloe Kardashian won't be in Cleveland for much longer.
Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner let the news slip while attending the American Woman premiere at Chateau Marmont last night in West Hollywood. Understandably, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is eager for her daughter and granddaughter to return to Los Angeles, as baby True Thompson is already seven weeks old!
"Time is going by way too fast," Jenner told E! News exclusively on the red carpet.
And it sounds like Khloe has already taken to her new mom role.
"She's great," notes Kris. "She's the best mom in the world."
"She had a lot of practice with the nieces and nephews," admits a proud Jenner. "I think it's a dream come true for her."
Not only has Kris already visited Khloe in Cleveland, but she regularly checks in with the new mom.
"We go back and forth," the mom of six relays. "I FaceTime with her every day. So that's a lot of fun."
Since giving birth, Khloe and True have remained in Cleveland but the mother-daughter duo may be relocating back to L.A. in the near future. "She'll be home soon," Kris confesses.
See Kris' update on Khloe and baby True in the clip above! And watch E! News tonight for more from our interview with Kris.
American Woman premieres on Thursday, June 7th on the Paramount Network.
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?