Claire Danes Explains Why Flying While "Knocked Up" Is So Complicated

Claire Danes flew to Los Angeles to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening, where she detailed her complicated traveling experience.

The Homeland actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy, and as she told Jimmy Kimmel on the show, "Everything's just a liiiiittle more complicated when you're knocked up."

Danes then broke down her flight experience for Kimmel, sharing that she has to wear compression stockings when she flies.

"So there's a lot of pressure on the lower extremities right? So it interferes with circulation, so it's harder for the blood to get back up to the heart," Danes explained. "Anyway, so I hate these things and so I refuse to wear them until it's entirely essential."