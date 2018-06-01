Claire Danes Explains Why Flying While "Knocked Up" Is So Complicated

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 9:46 AM
Claire Danes flew to Los Angeles to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening, where she detailed her complicated traveling experience.
The Homeland actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy, and as she told Jimmy Kimmel on the show, "Everything's just a liiiiittle more complicated when you're knocked up."
Danes then broke down her flight experience for Kimmel, sharing that she has to wear compression stockings when she flies.
"So there's a lot of pressure on the lower extremities right? So it interferes with circulation, so it's harder for the blood to get back up to the heart," Danes explained. "Anyway, so I hate these things and so I refuse to wear them until it's entirely essential."
YouTube
"So I'm like trying to negotiate putting them on in the teeny, tiny bathroom of the plane," Danes shared. "It's the last second until we take off and I'm in there for like 20 freakin' minutes."
"It turns out compression stockings are rather tight," she continued. "You're supposed to put them with...you need talcum powder, I didn't have any of that stuff, so I was like...all the limbs were in every direction. I don't know what they thought I was doing in there, but it was not erotic."
Danes went on to talk about her first pregnancy and how she went into labor while reading bad Homeland reviews!
Watch the video above to see Danes hilariously break down traveling while pregnant and her first delivery!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Will Be "Home Soon" in L.A. With Baby True Thompson: "It's a Dream Come True"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?