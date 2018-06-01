Claire Danes Explains Why Flying While "Knocked Up" Is So Complicated

Fri., Jun. 1, 2018

Claire Danes flew to Los Angeles to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening, where she detailed her complicated traveling experience.

The Homeland actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy, and as she told Jimmy Kimmel on the show, "Everything's just a liiiiittle more complicated when you're knocked up."

Danes then broke down her flight experience for Kimmel, sharing that she has to wear compression stockings when she flies.

"So there's a lot of pressure on the lower extremities right? So it interferes with circulation, so it's harder for the blood to get back up to the heart," Danes explained. "Anyway, so I hate these things and so I refuse to wear them until it's entirely essential."

Claire Danes Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

"So I'm like trying to negotiate putting them on in the teeny, tiny bathroom of the plane," Danes shared. "It's the last second until we take off and I'm in there for like 20 freakin' minutes."

"It turns out compression stockings are rather tight," she continued. "You're supposed to put them with...you need talcum powder, I didn't have any of that stuff, so I was like...all the limbs were in every direction. I don't know what they thought I was doing in there, but it was not erotic."

Danes went on to talk about her first pregnancy and how she went into labor while reading bad Homeland reviews!

Watch the video above to see Danes hilariously break down traveling while pregnant and her first delivery!

