Broadway's Ruthie Ann Miles Will Return to the Stage After Her Daughter's Death and Losing Her Unborn Baby

Just months after suffering a car crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter and subsequently losing her unborn child, Ruthie Ann Miles is returning to the stage.

The Tony Award-winning star of The King and I fame is scheduled to reprise her role as Lady Thiang from the 2015 revival of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical when it heads to the West End this month for shows at the London Palladium, Playbill reported.

According to the outlet, performances will begin June 21 and the show will officially open on July 3. Miles will share the role with fellow actress Naoko Mori, who lives and works in London.