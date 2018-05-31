Hollywood Flocks to Wyoming for Kanye West's Secret Album Listening Party

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 31, 2018 8:06 PM
Kanye West is officially back with new music.
The rapper drops his eighth studio album on Friday, and to celebrate he invited an exclusive group of celebrities, reporters and music industry types to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for a private listening party. Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Scooter Braun and more were among the familiar faces spotted by fellow attendees.
Others who documented their getaway to the mountainous state on Thursday evening included Nas, Fabolous, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla Sign, Pusha T, Desiigner, Scooter Braun and Teyana Taylor.
According to TMZ, the last-minute soiree was held at a ranch outside Jackson Hole, where 'Ye has been working on his follow up to 2016's The Life of Pablo. Prior to its official release at midnight, West livestreamed the album listening party on the app WAV.
May 31, 2018
Fan site Team Kanye Daily shared several photos from the gathering, including new merchandise released especially for the event. T-shirts and sweatshirts feature the word "Wyoming" in bright script over photos of a mountain range.
IT’S CRAZY OUT HERE. pic.twitter.com/vGaPOHfn8s— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 1, 2018
Over the past few months, Kanye has spent a considerable amount of time recording in Jackson Hole with artists like Travis Scott, Drake, Migos and Big Sean. A source told E! News of the outspoken hip-hop star's refuge, "Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done."
"He thinks by being at the mountains, he doesn't have many distractions and can have a more clear sense of direction for his music," the source added. "That is why he usually escapes there when he is in the zone to get things done."
His highly-anticipated musical comeback follows the 2016 cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour dates. Shortly thereafter, the 21-time Grammy winner was hospitalized for more than a week due to exhaustion and sleep deprivation.
We can't wait to hear what Kanye has to say on his latest album!
Adam Levine Rocks Out With Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and Daughter Dusty Rose in Maroon 5's New Music Video
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!