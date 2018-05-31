Hollywood Flocks to Wyoming for Kanye West's Secret Album Listening Party

Kanye West is officially back with new music.

The rapper drops his eighth studio album on Friday, and to celebrate he invited an exclusive group of celebrities, reporters and music industry types to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for a private listening party. Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Scooter Braun and more were among the familiar faces spotted by fellow attendees.

Others who documented their getaway to the mountainous state on Thursday evening included Nas, Fabolous, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla Sign, Pusha T, Desiigner, Scooter Braun and Teyana Taylor.

According to TMZ, the last-minute soiree was held at a ranch outside Jackson Hole, where 'Ye has been working on his follow up to 2016's The Life of Pablo. Prior to its official release at midnight, West livestreamed the album listening party on the app WAV.