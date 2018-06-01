Keri Russell Makes a T-Shirt Red Carpet Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

Celebrities are pulling out their summer's best!

It's officially June and Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating the summer with wardrobes that will make you swoon. Keri Russell offered a cool and casual interpretation of red carpet style with a classic fit T-shirt (a summer must-have), in honor of the season finale of The Americans, while Dear White People star Logan Browning debuted the print of the season paired with faux locs, a summer hair trend.

This week, we also spotted sundresses that will make you want to have picnic, cowboy boots that will turn heads, athleisure that will help you stay motivated and more. It was an epic week in celebrity style.