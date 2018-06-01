Keri Russell Makes a T-Shirt Red Carpet Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Celebrities are pulling out their summer's best!
It's officially June and Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating the summer with wardrobes that will make you swoon. Keri Russell offered a cool and casual interpretation of red carpet style with a classic fit T-shirt (a summer must-have), in honor of the season finale of The Americans, while Dear White People star Logan Browning debuted the print of the season paired with faux locs, a summer hair trend.
This week, we also spotted sundresses that will make you want to have picnic, cowboy boots that will turn heads, athleisure that will help you stay motivated and more. It was an epic week in celebrity style.
Keep scrolling to see more best dressed stars and vote for your favorite below!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Logan Browning
The Dear White People stuns in a printed dress with a contrasting brown belt. She paired her look with faux locs, featuring blonde highlights, which complements her ensemble.
BACKGRID
Penelope Cruz
On a sunny day, the actress opted for a maxi dress with long sleeves—the perfect solution to transitioning weather.
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com
Lady Gaga
The pop star goes for a tailored look with a collared top featuring a pleated hem and a maxi skirt. Adding a high bun and box-shaped bag, her retro style is both classic and edgy.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Chanel Iman
The pregnant model is glowing in a lavender mini dress and translucent heels.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music
Jennifer Lawrence
For the BAM Gala 2018, the actress keeps it simple with a silky cream midi dress and silver heels.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Jessica Alba
The Honest Company owner combines to three trends you need for summer into one look: tiered dressed, polka dots and florals.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Sophie Turner
The Game of Thrones actress keeps it cool by adding contrast. To recreate her look, pair a black and white patterned skirt with a multicolored top that has black and white accents.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Keri Russell
Who says you can't wear a T-shirt on the red carpet? The Americans star wears a basic white top with a tulle skirt and it's brilliant.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse's floral look is an outfit you can wear all summer long. With the silk collar and embellished sandals, it can be worn to a casual event or the red carpet.