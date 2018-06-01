Keri Russell Makes a T-Shirt Red Carpet Chic and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Keri Russell

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities are pulling out their summer's best! 

It's officially June and Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating the summer with wardrobes that will make you swoon. Keri Russell offered a cool and casual interpretation of red carpet style with a classic fit T-shirt (a summer must-have), in honor of the season finale of The Americans, while Dear White People star Logan Browning debuted the print of the season paired with faux locs, a summer hair trend.  

This week, we also spotted sundresses that will make you want to have picnic, cowboy boots that will turn heads, athleisure that will help you stay motivated and more. It was an epic week in celebrity style.

Photos

Cannes 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Keep scrolling to see more best dressed stars and vote for your favorite below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Logan Browning

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Logan Browning

The Dear White People stuns in a printed dress with a contrasting brown belt. She paired her look with faux locs, featuring blonde highlights, which complements her ensemble.

ESC: Best Dressed, Penelope Cruz

BACKGRID

Penelope Cruz

On a sunny day, the actress opted for a maxi dress with long sleeves—the perfect solution to transitioning weather.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lady Gaga

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Lady Gaga

The pop star goes for a tailored look with a collared top featuring a pleated hem and a maxi skirt. Adding a high bun and box-shaped bag, her retro style is both classic and edgy.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Chanel Iman

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Chanel Iman

The pregnant model is glowing in a lavender mini dress and translucent heels.

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Best Looks

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music

Jennifer Lawrence

For the BAM Gala 2018, the actress keeps it simple with a silky cream midi dress and silver heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Alba

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jessica Alba

The Honest Company owner combines to three trends you need for summer into one look: tiered dressed, polka dots and florals. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Sophie Turner

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress keeps it cool by adding contrast. To recreate her look, pair a black and white patterned skirt with a multicolored top that has black and white accents.

ESC: Best Dressed, Keri Russell

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Keri Russell

Who says you can't wear a T-shirt on the red carpet? The Americans star wears a basic white top with a tulle skirt and it's brilliant.

ESC: Best Dressed, Saoirse Ronan

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse's floral look is an outfit you can wear all summer long. With the silk collar and embellished sandals, it can be worn to a casual event or the red carpet.

Article continues below

Best Dressed of the Week: 6/1
Which style star wore the best look of the week?
2.2%
16.9%
12.5%
2.9%
6.6%
2.2%
0.7%
47.8%
8.1%

RELATED ARTICLE: Victoria's Secret Models Break Down Their Favorite Instagram Poses

RELATED ARTICLE: Gigi Hadid's Cowboy Boots Were Made for Strutting

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Keri Russell , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , Best Dressed , VG , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
ESC: Cute College Wear

Cute College Wear You Can't Get on Campus

ESC: Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's Skin Expert's "Ageless Facial in a Box" and More Beauty Launches

Shopping: Neon Green

16 Ways to Pull Off Celebs' Current Fave Color: Neon Green

ESC: Justine Skye, Revolve Party

Kaia Gerber Reveals the It Girl Way to Wear a Fall Blazer

Emma Stone, Venice Film Festival

Emma Stone Sparkles in Louis Vuitton and More Best Dressed Stars

Clueless

This Clueless Fashion Trend Is Totally Back and Better Than Ever

ESC: Rachel Lindsay, Whitney Fransway, Revolve Party

Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and More Model Fall Style at Revolve Carnival

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.