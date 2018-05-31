Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in London

Backgrid
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's love story continues!
One of Hollywood's most private couples stepped out for a rare public outing earlier this week in London.
The "Delicate" singer and her boyfriend savored a quick lunch at The Flash, which is described as a tradition pub.
"The pub is one of Joe's favorite places and a place he loves to go," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were dropped off by a driver and Joe held the door for Taylor."
We're told the couple ordered traditional fish and chips along with a pint of London Pride beer. They stayed inside for about 45 minutes and chose a more private area of the restaurant.
"She looked great and very relaxed," our eyewitness added. "Their driver picked them up and they quietly exited out a side door. Joe held the door for Taylor again and saw her get into the waiting car."
While this relationship has been growing for almost a year, fans of the couple know that Taylor and Joe try their best to keep their romance private.
At the same time, some bonds are too gorgeous to hide. Back in December, Joe supported his leading lady as she performed at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York City. They were also photographed holding hands during a casual outing in Malibu this past spring.
"They're clearly serious," a source previously shared of the pair. "Taylor's met all of Joe's family…His brothers all seem to be fans of them together as they've hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions."
Relationships aside, both Taylor and Joe also have busy schedules as they continue working on their successful careers.
Joe recently made his Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut where he attended the Trophée Chopard Ceremony. He would later accept the Chopard Trophy that aims to highlight the up and coming generation of the international film industry who are ready to shine on the silver screen.
As for Taylor, she continues her successful reputation stadium tour that has already included surprise guests Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes and Troye Sivan.