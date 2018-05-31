Jesse Williams Is Dating Sports Reporter Taylor Rooks

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 31, 2018 4:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jesse Williams, Taylor Rooks

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Instagram

New couple alert!

Jesse Williams is dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks, according to multiple outlets. The 36-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor and the 26-year-old host were reportedly spotted at Kevin Hart's comedy show in Atlantic City over Memorial Day weekend.

This couple news comes just over a year after Williams announced his split from wife Aryn Drake-Lee after about five years of marriage. Following Williams' divorce filing, he was linked to actress Minka Kelly, but the duo called it quits in early 2018.

Williams and Drake-Lee had been in an ongoing divorce battle, but the exes recently came to a custody agreement for their two kids. In the agreement, Williams was awarded joint physical custody of Sadie Williams and Maceo Williams.

Read

Minka Kelly Slams Allegations She Ended Jesse Williams' Marriage: ''F--k Off''

Of Williams' relationship with Rooks, a source told Page Six, "They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He's been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he's found solace with Taylor."

In addition to being an anchor, Rooks also has her own podcast TimeOut with Taylor Rooks. On the podcast, Rooks has interviewed celebrities such as Meek Mill and Dwyane Wade.

In celebration of her 26th birthday last week, Rooks shared a message with her Instagram followers.

"So many things have manifested in my life this year and I'm honestly just thankful," she wrote. "Thankful to my family, my friends, and to every single one of YOU. My birthday wish for all of us is to continue to live passionately. Don't do anything lukewarm. Your passions deserve fire. Be all in on the things that deserve your all. Never be halfway. There are so many mediocre things in the world, don't let the things or people you love fall into that category. Looking forward to another 365 filled with more progression, more success, more love, and more light."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jesse Williams , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Instagram, Anniversary

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes to Each Other

Michelle Obama, George W. Bush

George W. Bush Passing Michelle Obama Candy at John McCain's Funeral Is the Internet's New Favorite Moment

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Bell Posts Emotional Tribute to Dax Shepard on His Sobriety Birthday

Rick McVey, Lara Spencer

Good Morning America Co-Host Lara Spencer Gets Married

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande at Aretha's Funeral

ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.