Jesse Williams Is Dating Sports Reporter Taylor Rooks

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 31, 2018 4:34 PM
New couple alert!
Jesse Williams is dating SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks, according to multiple outlets. The 36-year-old Grey's Anatomy actor and the 26-year-old host were reportedly spotted at Kevin Hart's comedy show in Atlantic City over Memorial Day weekend.
This couple news comes just over a year after Williams announced his split from wife Aryn Drake-Lee after about five years of marriage. Following Williams' divorce filing, he was linked to actress Minka Kelly, but the duo called it quits in early 2018.
Williams and Drake-Lee had been in an ongoing divorce battle, but the exes recently came to a custody agreement for their two kids. In the agreement, Williams was awarded joint physical custody of Sadie Williams and Maceo Williams.
Of Williams' relationship with Rooks, a source told Page Six, "They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He's been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he's found solace with Taylor."
In addition to being an anchor, Rooks also has her own podcast TimeOut with Taylor Rooks. On the podcast, Rooks has interviewed celebrities such as Meek Mill and Dwyane Wade.
In celebration of her 26th birthday last week, Rooks shared a message with her Instagram followers.
"So many things have manifested in my life this year and I'm honestly just thankful," she wrote. "Thankful to my family, my friends, and to every single one of YOU. My birthday wish for all of us is to continue to live passionately. Don't do anything lukewarm. Your passions deserve fire. Be all in on the things that deserve your all. Never be halfway. There are so many mediocre things in the world, don't let the things or people you love fall into that category. Looking forward to another 365 filled with more progression, more success, more love, and more light."
