CMT Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 CMT Music Awards is officially rocking and rolling.

Tonight at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., the biggest names in country music will come together to celebrate the past year's greatest music videos and television performances. And this time around, fans have all the power! (We're guessing you already cast your vote across all eight CMT Music Award categories, right?)

Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldeanlead the nominations pack with four each, and crossover artists like Justin Timberlake, The Backstreet Boys and Bebe Rexha also got some love.

Strap on your cowboy boots, tip your hat and check out the complete list of winners below: