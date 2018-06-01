Inside John Mayer's Unlikely Hollywood Friendship With Andy Cohen

John Mayer and Andy Cohen are not your average bromance.

On one end of the spectrum, you have a Grammy-winning rock star who sells out arenas across the world. The other side includes a late-night host that can moderate a Real Housewives reunion like a boss.

While their day jobs may be completely different—but equally impressive and appreciated by pop culture fans—we can't help but notice that these two Hollywood stars have built a friendship that can survive busy schedules, time apart and distance.

In fact, Andy will celebrate his 50th birthday with a special edition of Watch What Happens Live this Sunday. And spoiler alert: His best friend John will definitely be joining the party.

So what makes this friendship so special? We've got the 4-1-1.