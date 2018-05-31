The Bachelorette's Big Social Media Problem

But the fact remains that in 2018, social media is how the majority of us communicate and express ourselves. It's gotten to the point where it's part of who we are, or at the very least it's the way we've chosen to present ourselves to as many people as possible, and it's probably pretty alarming to come out of a two month bubble of a relationship with someone you might have just promised to marry only to discover that the person they are publicly online is not the person you expected or thought you knew.

Becca has likely spent the last couple of weeks since filming ended getting to know the more public persona of her fiancé for the first time while the entire world (or at least all of Bachelor nation) has been doing the same thing, diving deep into Twitter and Instagram as soon as we had full names to look up. Collectively, this fanbase knows far more about each contestant than Becca could have ever learned over the course of a couple months.

If we're really rooting for the relationships from this franchise to be successful, that's pretty unfair, and makes it fairly inevitable for situations like this one to happen. So maybe if ABC is really serious about social media diligence, the show needs to come out of its bubble, embrace the world we're living in, and give its stars all the possible information they need to make good decisions about the people they could potentially want to spend the rest of their lives with—or at least the person they could potentially want to associate themselves with on Instagram.