Did Princess Diana Start the Cycling Shorts Trend Kim Kardashian Loves?

Did Kim Kardashian take a style note from Princess Diana's book?

Before It Girls like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid were born and Keeping Up With the Kardashians was on air, athleisure was making its way to the forefront of off-duty style, thanks to British royalty. Princess Diana was spotted on a number of occasions wearing athletic wear while out and about, mainly sporting oversized sweatshirts, cycling shorts and sneakers.

Looks familiar, right? Although the photo of the royal wearing a Virgin Atlantic crewneck sweater, white bike shorts and dad sneakers (a recent term for the '80s style) was taken in 1995, this ensemble is back in the limelight and growing as athleisure and trends from the '80s and '90s continue to dominate street style.