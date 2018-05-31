Queer Eye's Fab Five Just Dropped a New Music Video With Betty Who That's Fierce, Funny and Full of Avocados

And now, for something a little more fabulous...
After a week full of infuriating, frustrating news, Queer Eye's Fab Five are here to deliver just the pick-me-up we all need to lead us into the weekend. Our boys—Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown, for those not in the know—have teamed up with pop star Betty Who for a music video remix of the "All Things" song that opens each episode of their Netflix hit. And trust us when we tell you, it's everything you want it to be and more.
There's Jonathan delivering one of his epic hair flips, Karamo surrounded by boxes of tissues, Bobby bopping around like his adorable self, Tan looking fierce AF as usual, Antoni laying the ultimate thirst trap with his cut-off hoodie, and Betty's delicious vocals. Oh, and did we mention the avocados? Because there's plenty of those too. (These boys pay attention to what we say about them on the internet, duh.)
The video and remixed track, made in honor of the June 15 season two premiere and National Pride Month (which just so happens to be June), was first revealed on Thursday, May 31 during the show's Netflix "FYSee" panel in Los Angeles, held to promote the show with Emmy voters during this year's nomination period.
Queer Eye season two launches globally on Friday, June 15 on Netflix.