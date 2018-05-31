Inside Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Date Night

Things seem to be heating up between Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons.

E! News learned this week that the 22-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 21-year-old Australian NBA player, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, have formed a "close friendship" and have been hanging out recently. The two have not commented.

On Wednesday night, Jenner and Simmons hung out with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Jenner's friends Jordyn Woods and Kaia Gerber, as well as another one of Gerber's girlfriends, and at the L.A. restaurant The Nice Guy and later at the nightclub Hyde.

"Devin and Ben are friends and thought it would be fun for all of them to go out while they were in town," a source told E! News exclusively. "The group started at The Nice Guy for dinner and drinks and then decided to continue the night to Hyde. They were in the back and tried to be low-key. "Kendall was definitely in party mode and was in a really good mood. She seemed super happy. She wanted to show Ben a good time, and wanted to take him out on the town."

"At Hyde, they all were at a table and stayed until after the club closed," the source said. "Everyone was drinking and having a great time. They were dancing and sitting on top of the table's booth, talking."