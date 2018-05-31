Jennifer Garner Wants Justice in Killer Peppermint Trailer

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 31, 2018 12:02 PM

After the system fails her, Jennifer Garner seeks justice in her new movie, Peppermint.

In the upcoming action-packed drama, the Golden Globe winner plays Riley North, a mom who wakes up from a coma to learn that her husband and daughter have been brutally murdered. After identifying three suspects, the court later finds that the evidence against them is "insufficient to hold the defendants over for trial."

Following the court ruling, Riley goes "missing" and spends the next five years training, leading up to her return on the five-year anniversary of her husband and daughter's deaths.

After the release of the trailer on Thursday, Garner took to Instagram to talk to her fans about the movie.

"In all honesty, I'm terrified to show this to anyone," Garner wrote. "But I worked so, so hard, and I'm really proud of this movie, and well, heck. Here you go. Meet Riley North. She's a bad ass."

Check out the just-released trailer above!

Peppermint hits theaters on Sept. 7.

