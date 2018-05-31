Is This Famous Movie Star Dating His Publicist?

This time, the stakes are greater. Not only do they still have to conspire against the paparazzi to keep their relationship a secret, but they're also scrambling to cover up Seamus' messy trip to rehab—which means deflecting the public's attention by setting him up in a fake romance with a fame-hungry television actress. Along for the ride is Nicola's powerful boss, her tabloid reporter BFF and her conniving, reality star, frenemy. The pressure is so intense that by the end of the book, one of them doesn't make it out alive.

Kristin Cavallari called Blind Item a "sexy, fun read that pulls back the curtain for an inside look at the Hollywood that's behind the glitz and the glamour." Both books were written veteran publicist Jack Ketsoyan and entertainment journalist Kevin Dickson, so you know these guys know what they're talking about.

When you're packing your beach bag this summer, no doubt you'll want a copy of Guilty Pleasure tucked inside.

Guilty Pleasure is out June 5.