Jersey Shore Cast Finally Ends 8-Year Feud With Angelina Pivarnick

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., May. 31, 2018 6:00 PM
Quick, someone run to their window to see if
pigs dirty little hamsters are flying!
After an eight-year feud, the Jersey Shore cast has finally called a truce with Angelina Pivarnick, the original cast member who left the MTV hit series, garbage bags in hand, in season one and season two. And it's all thanks to "prank war champion" Pauly D's ultimate prank-turned-breakthrough.
In Jersey Shore Family Vacation's May 31 episode, viewers watched the fall out from the last episode's cliffhanger: Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, both slightly inebriated, returning to the house to find their old roomie/arch-nemesis sitting with the guys. As you can imagine, they were not thrilled.
"Why are you here?" JWoww asked Angelina, saying the former roommate never tried to reach out to her over the last eight years to apologize for her behavior back in the day. "You have no idea that this took," JWoww said of the group coming back together. "And you're not a part of group chat! Fact!"
But Angelina wouldn't back down, explaining she was there to "redeem" herself. "I definitely want to show people I'm not this crazy girl," she said. "I've grown up a lot."
Snooki was also questioning Angelina's intentions.
"She's an asshole. She's mean. She's immature," Snooki stated, adding that Angelina called her "an ugly" in an interview with a tabloid. And when Snooki was finally able to get her hands on a phone (Thanks, super-nice and trusting waitress!), she immediately pulled up the story to call her out over her comments about Snooki's lip injections.
Here's what Angelina said: "She's trying to copy my look. I don't really like the new lips. They're not doing much for her to be honest with you. I don't know what that's all about, but whatever."
So yeah, she had something to apologize her and she did! "I should've never said anything like that, I'm sorry."
And guess what? It worked...leading to Snooki and Angelina raging together, taking shots, dancing, straddling each other, and Snooki saying, "I might like you."
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
When the meatball crew returned home, JWoww was surprised to find out Snooki and Angelina had called a truce and eventually decided to give her a "third chance."
Angelina was happy to be accepted by the group, telling them, "Thank you guys so much for being so amazing. I was very nervous. I thought you were going to kill me...thank you! I wasn't nice back then, I was immature."
Still, the episode ended with a family meeting, with the cast deciding Angelina needed to leave the Miami house and go back to Staten Island.
"I think we got to break it to her and let her know that the way that we started this thing, just us here, " Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said, "We gotta end it that way."
And we'll have to wait until next week to see how Angelina handles being kicked out of the house...
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
