Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sips on $150 Apple Juice With Gold Flakes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 31, 2018 9:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy birthday, Farrah Abraham!

The Teen Mom alum turns 27 today, and she's been celebrating her special day in Dubai with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. The mother-daughter duo has been sharing pictures and videos from their incredible trip on social media over the past few days.

On Wednesday, Farrah and Sophia went for tea at Burj Al Arab, where Sophia sipped on apple juice with gold flakes (NBD). The cost of that apple juice? Just a cool $150 per bottle, according to reports.

"The best tea time ever! @skybardubai @burjalarab I'm about my bubbly juice with Gold flakes in it!" Sophia captioned a video of herself getting the juice.

Read

Reality Stars Invade Cannes: How Lala Kent and Farrah Abraham Livened Up the Film Festival

Farrah also posted a photo of the duo at tea with the caption, "The one the only @sophialabraham kiddo to have the best tea in all of Dubai the gold juice for kids will never be forgotten ! Cheers with the best champagne in the world."

Since arriving in Dubai, Farrah and Sophia have been enjoying a lot of activities like swimming with dolphins, boating and riding on a camel.

Before heading to Dubai, the mother-daughter duo had been in France during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where Farrah accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction. But she was able to laugh off the incident, tweeting, "#cannes has it's Farrah-Share of fashion."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Farrah Abraham , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

Bono, U2

Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Shares Throwback Video Before Giving Birth to Alexis Olympia One Year Ago

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Liam Hemsworth Can't Stop Pranking Miley Cyrus: Watch His Best Pranks

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Delivers Tearful Eulogy at John McCain's Funeral and Takes Dig at Donald Trump

G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy Kisses Halsey Onstage Amid Reconciliation Rumors and Machine Gun Kelly Feud

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.