Anne Hathaway Dispels Ocean's 8 Catfighting Rumors

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures
by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 31, 2018 6:35 AM
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures
Anne Hathaway had the time of her life filming Ocean's 8.
The Oscar winner plays Daphne, a celebutante involved in a Met Gala heist. She's part of an all-star ensemble that includes Awkwafina as Constance, Cate Blanchett as Lou, Helena Bonham Carter as Rose, Sandra Bullock as Debbie, Mindy Kaling as Amita, Sarah Paulson as Tammy and Rihanna as Nine Ball. The movie, directed by Gary Ross, hits the big screen June 8.
"Oh, man! It was incredible. I didn't want to miss a minute of it," Hathaway told Hoda Kotb on NBC's Today Thursday. "Normally, if I work with people I've admired—like these women—in the past, I've felt like, 'Oh, I don't want to annoy anybody. I don't want to make too much of a fuss. I don't want to make the wrong impression.' And this one I was like, 'I want to look at the view! I want to enjoy it...I don't want to miss a minute of this one.' I was like, 'What if you, I don't know, could be friends with them? What if you are enough today?' And I let it be that."
Kotb noted that some critics might assume there would be a lot of "egos" on set, considering the sizable A-list cast. But, as Hathaway and Kotb agreed, that's a sexist notion—and one that didn't hold up. "It's been really amazing to watch the way certain members of the media have wanted us to fight each other and the way they wanted there to be competition and catfights, but we were all collaborating—all the time," Hathaway said of her co-stars. "Now, we're friends. We genuinely love each other and we're so there for each other. It's a beautiful thing."
Making the movie reminded Hathaway of what "female friendship" truly is. "That's what is has been in my life, and I don't know why I thought it couldn't be that at work; I guess, because I was fed this myth," Hathaway told Kotb. "But we all have had an experience that disproved it."
Hathaway was likely referring to a time in November 2016, when the Australian tabloid Woman's Day falsely reported she and Blanchett were "butting heads" on set; it also claimed that after exchanging "a few angry words," they didn't speak to each other for a few days. But, as Hathaway's rep exclusively told E! News at the time, "It's complete rubbish and totally false."
"Everyone on the film is having a blast with each other. So typical that a tabloid would pit females against each other," Hathaway's rep continued. "It's sad. They don't do this with men."
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?