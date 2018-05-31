Anne Hathaway Dispels Ocean's 8 Catfighting Rumors

Anne Hathaway had the time of her life filming Ocean's 8.

The Oscar winner plays Daphne, a celebutante involved in a Met Gala heist. She's part of an all-star ensemble that includes Awkwafina as Constance, Cate Blanchett as Lou, Helena Bonham Carter as Rose, Sandra Bullock as Debbie, Mindy Kaling as Amita, Sarah Paulson as Tammy and Rihanna as Nine Ball. The movie, directed by Gary Ross, hits the big screen June 8.

"Oh, man! It was incredible. I didn't want to miss a minute of it," Hathaway told Hoda Kotb on NBC's Today Thursday. "Normally, if I work with people I've admired—like these women—in the past, I've felt like, 'Oh, I don't want to annoy anybody. I don't want to make too much of a fuss. I don't want to make the wrong impression.' And this one I was like, 'I want to look at the view! I want to enjoy it...I don't want to miss a minute of this one.' I was like, 'What if you, I don't know, could be friends with them? What if you are enough today?' And I let it be that."