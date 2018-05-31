Luann de Lesseps' Arrest and Fallout Hit The Real Housewives of New York City: "I'm Not Proud of What I Did"

The moment The Real Housewives of New York City fans have been waiting for finally arrived: Luann de Lesseps arrest right before Christmas. OK, it's one of the moments fans have been waiting for, this season is stacked with drama—we haven't even gotten to the epic boat trip.

After celebrating the holidays in the Berkshires, Luann, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel returned to the city for more festivities, including a Red Cross blood drive where none of the women could give blood because they had been to Mexico in the calendar year. Then it was off to Palm Beach for Luann for an unforgettable night. Cameras weren't rolling on the reality stars, but Bravo used police and courtroom footage to show what happened.

