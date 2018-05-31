Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Reunite at the BAM Gala

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 31, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky might make better friends than lovers.

The 27-year-old actress made her first public appearance in two months at the BAM Gala Wednesday night. Lawrence, who skipped the red carpet and used a private entrance to get inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, joined her 49-year-old director ex-boyfriend backstage before she handed him an award. Clearing her throat at the podium, she laughed and said, "I thought I did that backstage, but I had to an extra one!" All jokes aside, the movie star said, "I am thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky." Lawrence went on to speak about the filmmaker's "love of science and technology" and their shared concern about climate change—the source of inspiration for last year's thriller, mother!.

(Jeremy Irons, Jack Nusbaum and Nora Ann Wallace were also honored at the gala.)

Photos

Friendly Celebrity Exes

Lawrence and Aronofsky broke up in the fall of 2017, just as their press tour for mother! was winding down. The two remained close, and in February, Lawrence said, "I still love him very much." As she told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, she was instantly attracted to the auteur.

"He flew in, pitched me, left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, 'He's hot.' I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door—and when the door shut, I went, 'Pippy that's called sexual tension.' He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me." In total, Lawrence estimated they were together for a while. "If we count everything, like two years. I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, 'It's been, like, six months!' I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years."

Yes, Lawrence was heartbroken after their breakup, but she's always remained on good terms with her exes. "I have a theory: I think it's because I'm blunt," she said. "I don't think you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you're just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there's no lying; it's just honesty. Everybody's a good guy to each other." She added that "all" of her exes, including actor Nicholas Hoult, "have been wonderful."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Darren Aronofsky , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
CITIZEN ROSE 104, Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Sheds Tears for Her Fallen Sisters During Visit to Anti-Femicide Mural on CITIZEN ROSE

The Americans

The Americans Co-Creators Have No Interest in a Spinoff or Revival

Tom Cruise, Top Gun

Tom Cruise Shares the First Photo From Top Gun: Maverick

Luke Bryan

Vote for Your Favorite Luke Bryan Song as the What Makes You Country Tour Kicks Off

Total Bellas 303, John Cena, Nikki Bella

See Nikki Bella and John Cena Reunite for the First Time After Calling Off Their Wedding: "I Miss You So Much"

Adam Levine, Behati, Dusty Rose

Adam Levine Rocks Out With Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres and Daughter Dusty Rose in Maroon 5's New Music Video

Roseanne Barr

What Happened to Roseanne Barr: When Traumatic Struggles, Heady Success and a History of Saying Anything Met Twitter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.