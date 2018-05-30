Ryan Reynolds and More Celeb Dads That Inspire Father's Day Gift Giving

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Father's Day is around the corner, but if you're not sure what to buy your lucky dad, we've got the answer.
The first step to finding the perfect gift is to think about how your dad spends his spare time. Does he love watching or playing sports? Where do you typically find him on a weekend afternoon? Buying something that aligns to his interests will ensure that he uses it, because no one wants to buy anything that just sits around.
For example, Ryan Reynolds' children may find him on his motorcycle. Cool helmets, leather jackets, bike accessories—there are a lot of gifts that they could buy to make that experience even better.
Need some help? Scroll through our celebrity-inspired gift guide below!
Dads That Travel
Does your dad love a good adventure? Whether he's taking the family on vacation or headed on his next big business trip, gift him luggage that will easily get him from A to B. Case in point: Cash Warren and Jessica Alba's luggage that easily glides beside them.
Dads That Run
If your dad runs marathons like Kevin Hart, athletic wear is always a good option.
Dads With Beards
Everyone loves a well-kept beard, right? Help your dad keep his beard on a DJ Khaled-level with a grooming set that keeps his facial hair moisturized and fragrant.
Dads With Motorcycles
If your dad has a motorcycle, he's probably a pretty cool dad (like Ryan Reynolds). Help him keep his style as cool as he is with a standout jacket that everyone can spot on the road.
Dads That Golf
Chances are that your dad already has all of golfing equipment, if he really loves the sport. For Father's Day, keep him looking and feeling cool with gear that looks good on and off the range.
Dads That Shop
If your dad has style and loves to shop, you're probably thinking "My dad already has everything." Take a note from Scott Disick's closet. Buy your dad really amazing basics and he'll surely appreciate it.