Ryan Reynolds and More Celeb Dads That Inspire Father's Day Gift Giving

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., May. 30, 2018 6:19 PM

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Father's Day is around the corner, but if you're not sure what to buy your lucky dad, we've got the answer.

The first step to finding the perfect gift is to think about how your dad spends his spare time. Does he love watching or playing sports? Where do you typically find him on a weekend afternoon? Buying something that aligns to his interests will ensure that he uses it, because no one wants to buy anything that just sits around.

For example, Ryan Reynolds' children may find him on his motorcycle. Cool helmets, leather jackets, bike accessories—there are a lot of gifts that they could buy to make that experience even better.

Need some help? Scroll through our celebrity-inspired gift guide below! 

ESC: Jessica Alba, Cash Warren

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dads That Travel

Does your dad love a good adventure? Whether he's taking the family on vacation or headed on his next big business trip, gift him luggage that will easily get him from A to B. Case in point: Cash Warren and Jessica Alba's luggage that easily glides beside them.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide

Away

The Medium, $275

ESC: Kevin Hart

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Dads That Run

If your dad runs marathons like Kevin Hart, athletic wear is always a good option. 

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide

Nike

Air VaporMax Flyknit 2, $190

ESC: DJ Khaled

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Dads With Beards

Everyone loves a well-kept beard, right? Help your dad keep his beard on a DJ Khaled-level with a grooming set that keeps his facial hair moisturized and fragrant. 

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide

Maapilim

Beard Maintenance Set, Now $82

ESC: Ryan Reynolds

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Dads With Motorcycles

If your dad has a motorcycle, he's probably a pretty cool dad (like Ryan Reynolds). Help him keep his style as cool as he is with a standout jacket that everyone can spot on the road.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide

Levi's

NBA Leather Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $400

ESC: Justin Timberlake

David Cannon/Getty Images

Dads That Golf

Chances are that your dad already has all of golfing equipment, if he really loves the sport. For Father's Day, keep him looking and feeling cool with gear that looks good on and off the range.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide

Travis Mathew

Nassau Hat, $28

ESC: Ryan Reynolds

BG012/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dads That Shop

If your dad has style and loves to shop, you're probably thinking "My dad already has everything." Take a note from Scott Disick's closet. Buy your dad really amazing basics and he'll surely appreciate it.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide

John Elliott

Basalt Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $90

