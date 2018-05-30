Serena Williams Says Motherhood Won't Stop Her From Reclaiming No. 1 Tennis Ranking

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 30, 2018 5:59 PM
Serena Williams has her eyes on the prize.
Long ranked the No. 1 tennis player in the world, Serena lost the coveted title after giving birth to baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. last September. Following Tuesday's French Open, where she won her first match since becoming a mom, Williams dropped down to No. 451.
In a sit-down interview with E! News, the all-star athlete's competitive spirit shines through as she says the tennis world's top spot is hers for the taking. (Even with a newborn baby girl at home!)
"As a tennis player and as the best in the world," Serena reflects, "you have to have that discipline. You have to bring that. But then when I became a mom, it was like, ‘Now I understand what everyone's talking about.'"
Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
The 23-time grand-slam champion admits her priorities have changed, but her drive to succeed certainly has not.
As she puts it, "In some weird way I still want to be the best in what I do, whether it's fashion or tennis. I just want to be the best and I want to work the hardest. I also want to be the best mom. Why limit myself?"
Exactly, Serena! Hear more from the inspiring A-lister, including why she finally feels "at peace," by pressing play on the video above!
Check out Williams' new athleisure collection, available now exclusively on SerenaWilliams.com.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?