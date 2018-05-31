What Happened to Roseanne Barr: When Traumatic Struggles, Heady Success and a History of Saying Anything Met Twitter

ABC had all the information. The network chose to place that information aside and hope for the best.

In a better-than-anyone-even-anticipated result, the Roseanne reboot dominated prime time on arrival, attracting millions of appreciative, nostalgic and downright curious viewers. Enthusiasts waxed rhapsodic about an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump beating liberal Hollywood at its own game. The commander in chief even personally congratulated Roseanne Barr on her ratings, which remain the former Apprentice host's benchmark for success. ABC quickly renewed the show for a second season.

All Barr had to do was not tweet. Or at least not tweet something that, as a pioneering stand-up comedian and sitcom star—and as a 65-year-old woman—she knew darn well was an unequivocally racist remark. She failed. But not at making a "joke," as she claims comparing Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to the spawn of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes was supposed to be.

And so ABC's risky gambit blew up in its face Tuesday. Its biggest scripted hit of the season imploded, torpedoed by the titular star whose unarguably galvanizing presence provided the wind in Roseanne's lofty sails, until her lack of self-control sank the whole enterprise.