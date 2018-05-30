Here's How Much Money the Roseanne Cast and Crew Could Receive After Cancellation

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 30, 2018 5:00 PM
The end of Roseanne brings the beginning of financial uncertainly for many cast and crew members.
One day after ABC executives announced the show will not be returning for an 11th season this fall, some fans began to wonder how employees will move forward without a job.
Many also began to speculate about the financial payout the Roseanne team will—or will not—receive after the cancellation.
The Hollywood Reporter did some digging and fans may be surprised about their findings.
Multiple sources told the publication that reps for the stars including Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman negotiated new deals for the upcoming season at a reported $350,000 an episode. That's $100,000 more from what they were receiving a year before.
ABC
They are expecting to still be compensated for the season since "their options were exercised." A source predicted that some cast members may lawyer up if ABC opts not to pay them for the season.
As for the writing staff, THR reports that only a select few have a clause in their contracts that requires they be paid for a minimum number of episodes regardless of whether anything gets produced.
Reps for those writers are expected to fight for some compensation and argue that they passed up on other job opportunities to take on Roseanne.
"Nobody really knows yet what kind of compensation they're going to get," writer and exec producer Dave Caplan told THR hours after the news hit. "Everybody is a little bit on edge about how it's going to turn out."
ABC declined to comment for THR's story.
After Roseanne Barr posted offensive tweets aimed at former President Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced the show's cancellation.
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," the brief statement said.
Roseanne would react to the show's ending online in a series of tweets. "Don't feel sorry for me, guys!!" she shared with her followers. "I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan's podcast Friday."
According to an internal memo obtained by CNBC on Wednesday, ABC's top television executive Ben Sherwood further explained the reasoning behind the decision.
"Much has been said and written about yesterday's decision to cancel the Roseanne show. In the end, it came down to doing what's right and upholding our values of inclusion, tolerance, and civility," he wrote. "Not enough, however, has been said about the many men and women who poured their hearts and lives into the show and were just getting started on next season."
Ben continued, "We're so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road."
