Here's How Much Money the Roseanne Cast and Crew Could Receive After Cancellation

The end of Roseanne brings the beginning of financial uncertainly for many cast and crew members.

One day after ABC executives announced the show will not be returning for an 11th season this fall, some fans began to wonder how employees will move forward without a job.

Many also began to speculate about the financial payout the Roseanne team will—or will not—receive after the cancellation.

The Hollywood Reporter did some digging and fans may be surprised about their findings.

Multiple sources told the publication that reps for the stars including Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman negotiated new deals for the upcoming season at a reported $350,000 an episode. That's $100,000 more from what they were receiving a year before.