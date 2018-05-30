Mario Batali Faces New Sexual Misconduct Claims: Chef Accused of Groping Fans

Several more women have come forward to accuse Mario Batali of sexual misconduct, while he remains under police investigation over alleged sexual assault.

The celebrity chef and former co-host of The Chew has in recent months denied allegations that he engaged in any nonconsensual sex, although he has apologized for "wrong" behavior."

Eater reported on Wednesday that seven women, fans and former employees, allege that Batali touched them inappropriately during incidents that took place between the mid-'90s and last October and that several provided photo evidence to the outlet. It posted a picture and video of what appears to be the chef kissing two women. The outlet said Batali declined to comment for this story. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment.

One of the new accusers, Natali Tene, accused him of groping and kissing her while taking selfies at a Boston bar in April 2017.

"I was just in total disbelief when he touched me like that; I couldn't believe it when it was happening," she told Eater. "In the moment it was just so crazy, it was humiliating."