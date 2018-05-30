America's Got Talent and World of Dance Premiere With Must-See Talented Acts

Andrew Eccles/NBC
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 30, 2018 3:32 PM
Andrew Eccles/NBC
'Tis the season for talented acts you have to see to believe.
In case you missed the big news, NBC kicked off their summer programming with the season premieres of both America's Got Talent and World of Dance Tuesday night.
Whether you were looking for incredible dancers, magicians, singers or acts that leave you scratching your heads, chances are you found it on the popular shows.
And if you thought you were the only one cheering when Tyra Banks pressed the golden buzzer for an acrobatic dance group or moving to Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo's favorite dancers, you are mistaken.
E! News has learned the 13th season debut of America's Got Talent was watched by more than 12 million viewers.
Trae Patton/NBC)
As for World of Dance, the show delivered NBC's best 18-49 rating in the slot since last summer—minus the Olympics and Voice finale.
If you weren't able to watch the premieres Tuesday night, there's still plenty of time to watch online. Plus, previews for the upcoming episodes promise plenty of talented acts, surprise moments and must-see TV.
America's Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. followed by World of Dance at 10 p.m. only on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?