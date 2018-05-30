America's Got Talent and World of Dance Premiere With Must-See Talented Acts

'Tis the season for talented acts you have to see to believe.

In case you missed the big news, NBC kicked off their summer programming with the season premieres of both America's Got Talent and World of Dance Tuesday night.

Whether you were looking for incredible dancers, magicians, singers or acts that leave you scratching your heads, chances are you found it on the popular shows.

And if you thought you were the only one cheering when Tyra Banks pressed the golden buzzer for an acrobatic dance group or moving to Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo's favorite dancers, you are mistaken.

E! News has learned the 13th season debut of America's Got Talent was watched by more than 12 million viewers.