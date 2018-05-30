Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54: See More Expecting Stars Over 40

Wed., May. 30, 2018

Brigitte Nielsen is pregnant!

The 54-year-old model and reality TV star recently revealed on social media that she is expecting her fifth child. "family getting larger," Brigitte wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her baby bump.

"happy time [heart emoji] positive vibes," she captioned a second Instagram picture.

Brigitte joins a list of women having babies over the age of 40. Last month, Rachel Weisz, 48, revealed she's expecting a child with husband Daniel Craig. Months earlier, Eva Longoria, 43, revealed that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Jose Bastón.

In celebration of the baby news, let's take a look at all of the stars who are having or have had kids over the age of 40.

Pregnant Stars Over 40

Brigitte Nielsen

The 54-year-old model and reality TV star revealed on social media over the Memorial Day weekend that she is expecting her fifth child.

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

The actress revealed that she and husband of seven years, Daniel Craig, are expecting their first child together.

"Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her," she told the NYT on April 20.

ESC: Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Eva Longoria

Eva, 43, is currently expecting her first child with husband Jose Bastón.

Tori Spelling

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Tori Spelling

The actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.

Audra McDonald

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Audra McDonald

The six-time Tony winner attributed "tap dancing during perimenopause" for getting pregnant with her second child, and first with hubby Will Swenson, at 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle Along.

Janet Jackson

R Chiang / Splash News

Janet Jackson

After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You" singer found out she was pregnant with her first child at 49. 

Eva Mendes

John Parra/Getty Images for Estee Lauder

Eva Mendes

The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at age 42.

Gwen Stefani

Interstar/Splash News

Gwen Stefani

At 43 years old, the No Doubt singer announced she was expecting her third child with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Rachel Zoe

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Rachel Zoe

The designer announced she was expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 41. 

Halle Berry

Photographer Group / Splash News

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner welcomed daughter Nahla at 41. Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second child in Los Angeles. 

Kelly Preston, 2015 Academy Awards

ABC/Rick Rowell

Kelly Preston

The actress welcomed a "miracle" baby with John Travolta at the age of 48.

Brooke Shields

McMullan/Sipa USA

Brooke Shields

Hannah Montana's TV mom gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.

Madonna

Palace Lee, PacificCoastNews.com

Madonna

The "Material Girl" singer was five days shy of her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second son in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before she turned 50. 

Tina Fey

PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images

Tina Fey

At 41 years old, the 30 Rock star gave birth to her and hubby Jeff Richmond's second daughter, Penelope Athena. 

Mariah Carey

Xposure / AKM-GSI

Mariah Carey

Having babies at 41 appears to be a trend in Hollywood! The former American Idol judge gave birth to twins at the special age.

Marcia Cross, Golden Globes, 2006

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com

Marcia Cross

Almost a month before her 45th birthday, the Desperate Housewives star welcomed not one but two adorable little ones. 

Julianne Moore, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42. 

Salma Hayek, Golden Globes, 2015

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Salma Hayek

The Savages star joined the ranks of Hollywood's hottest moms when she was 41. She welcomed daughter Valentina with billionaire hubby François-Henri Pinault.

Nicole Kidman, ACM 2016

David Becker/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when she was 41. The couple's second child arrived via surrogate in 2010. 

Eva Amurri, Susan Sarandon

Courtesy of SPE; Inc./Eric Charbonneau

Susan Sarandon

The actress had two children in her 40s: One in 1989 when she was 43 and another in 1992 when she was 46.

