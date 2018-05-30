Everything We Know About 13 Reasons Why Season 3

It's been almost two weeks since 13 Reasons Why returned for a second season on Netflix, bringing with it the fallout from Hannah Baker's ( Katherine Langford ) suicide. And after sitting through 13 hours full of a brutal trial, even more sexual assault, a (thankfully) aborted school shooting, a stark look at heroin addiction, and a Ghost Hannah, you're likely wondering where the drama goes next. And if so, you're in lucky.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for season two of 13 Reasons Why. If you haven't finished your binge yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

Netflix Nothing's Confirmed...Yet The first thing to know about season three of 13 Reasons Why is that there technically isn't one just yet. Netflix has yet to renew the popular series for a third batch of episodes, though that's not especially uncommon. The streaming service likes to give a solid month or more to see the data on viewership before making any decisions, as seen with season one, which debuted on March 31, 2017 and was renewed that May. However, it does feel like something of a foregone conclusion considering the popularity of the series.

Netflix Say Goodbye to Hannah Baker Don't expect Hannah to return to haunt Clay's every waking moment any longer, should the series return. As the moment the pair shared at her funeral in the season two finale made clear, she (and the show) have moved on. "I don't see a tremendous continued presence for Hannah because I think we needed her to finish telling everyone else's side of her story and we needed her so that Clay could get to a point of saying, ‘I love you and I let you go,'" showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly. "If the story does continue, and certainly there is lots more to know about a lot of these characters, then the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done." "13 Reasons Why will always be a really special part of my life, and I know I'll always be close to the people that I've worked with on this show," Katherine Langford, the breakout actress behind the character, told the magazine. "But I'm also really excited for what's to come.

Netflix No New Setting Despite Hannah's story coming to an end, and the students of Liberty High finally saying goodbye to her (and her parents) through her funeral, don't expect the series to turn into an anthology series or anything like that. At least, not as long as Yorkey is at the helm. "If there is a future for the show, to me, it's about these characters, and not necessarily a new set of reasons or a new set of tapes," he told The Hollywood Reporter in May ahead of the season two launch. "Someone else might do that, but that's not my job to do that."

Article continues below

Netflix Location Locked Down In fact, the high school used as the location for Liberty High has already been secured for season three. As Sonoma West Times & News reported in April, the West Sonoma County Union High School District board had already approved of a third licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures to film at Analy High School in Sebastopol, CA.

Netflix An Imminent Production Start While there's been no renewal yet, the report regarding Paramount's deal with the high school location in Sonoma County mentioned above also revealed that production could begin as early as mid-June and ending in mid-December. The deal calls for Paramount to shell out $66,000 for a total of 30 filming days on the campus, not including the overtime of district staff and maintenance personnel and costs of improvements.

Netflix A Sense of Community Those affected by Hannah's suicide may not have had much in common before she came into their lives, but by the end of season two, with them all dancing in a group hug in the finale, they're something of a united front. "One of our big themes for the season was the progression from isolation to community," Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly. "We really wanted these kids to find a community in each other...We respond to community. We respond to people being there for each other, so I do hope that if the story does continue, we will continue to see that. I'm sure there will be new adversity, but I'm sure we also will see that there are bonds here that these characters didn't have before."

Article continues below

Netflix A New (Old) Couple? The season may have ended with Jessica (Alisha Boe) and Alex (Miles Heizer) officially a couple, but rape survivor Jessica's sexual dalliance with ex-boyfriend Justin (Brandon Flynn) in the locker room—a major breakthrough for her in her recovery—has us expecting a love triangle that'll probably leave poor Alex heartbroken.

Netflix A Brotherly Bond The Jensens took the big step of adopting Justin after Clay (Dylan Minnette) spent the entire season haphazardly rehabbing the former star athlete-turned-homeless heroin addict in his bedroom, leading to an adorable sibling connection between the two characters. Of course, the reveal that Justin's still shooting up—between his toes, so that no one will suspect—and is being tailed by his mom's creepy ex-boyfriend who he stole a bunch of cash from ought to throw a wrench into his new home life real quick.

Netflix A Massive Cliffhanger to Resolve Of course, the final few minutes of the season two finale—which were ill-advised, if you ask us—saw Tyler (Devin Druid), traumatized by a brutal sexual assault of his own, arrive at the school with plans of wiping everyone out. After Clay insanely decided to talk him down on his own, he was left holding the automatic rifle as Tony (Christian Navarro) risked his third strike to get Tyler to safety and the wail of police sirens got louder and louder. We fully expect there to be repercussions aplenty for all involved.