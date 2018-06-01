Nikki Bella Admits Feeling "Confused" After John Cena Breakup: "I Miss Him More Than Anything in This World"

Struggling to cope.

Nikki Bella gets candid about her failed relationship with John Cena in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas and it's transparent that she's more conflicted than ever.

"I just feel super confused," Nikki shares with her family at dinner. "And I miss him more than anything in this world."

While Nikki misses her ex-fiancé more than anything, she admits she lost a piece of herself along the way!

"I wasn't feeling alive anymore," Bella confesses with a brave face. "I just kind of became a 'yes girl.' I felt like I lost myself."