Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Sounds Off on Ex Javi Marroquin's Baby News

Javi Marroquin is expecting a child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who shares son Lincoln with ex Kailyn Lowry, announced the exciting baby news on Instagram Wednesday. "Been kinda quiet lately for many reasons," Javi wrote. "I was sad I couldn't share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say. The amount of love I've received is so overwhelming and so appreciated. I realized no negative comment will take this moment away from us. A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future."

"Lincoln is happy, I'm happy, and Lauren is happy," he continued. "Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones. For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it."