MTV Star Brian Lancaster's Cause of Death Revealed

Two months after the unexpected passing of former MTV star Brian Lancaster, his cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Chester County Coroner's Office, the former reality star, who appeared on Road Rules in 1999, died at 43 years old from fentanyl, heroin and ethanol intoxication. The manner of his death has been deemed accidental.

Lancaster died at Pheonixville Hospital in Phoenixville, Pa. on March 29.